  • Man Suffers 'Heart Attack' on Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Doctor Onboard Saves Life

Published 22:10 IST, November 15th 2024

Man Suffers 'Heart Attack' on Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Doctor Onboard Saves Life

A man suffered heart attack on a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Friday was saved due to the timely attention of a doctor on board.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man suffers 'heart attack' on Delhi-Mumbai flight | Image: PTI/ Representational
22:10 IST, November 15th 2024