Man Threatens Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Police Launch Manhunt

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has threatened Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a video message. The video has surfaced on social media, showing the man threatening Eknath Shinde. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Hitesh Prabhakar Dhende, who is a resident of Worlipada in the Srinagar area of Thane city. As soon as the video surfaced, the police immediately took cognisance of it and initiated a search operation.

According to reports, Dhende posted a threatening message on his Instagram account, which has since gone viral. Shiv Sena officials have condemned the threat, and a large number of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Srinagar police station to demand action against Dhende.