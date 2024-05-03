Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 02:03 IST
Man Threatens MLA on Social Media, Rajasthan Police Nabs Him
The Rajasthan police have arrested a man accused of threatening an Independent MLA from Sheo in Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati, in the name of a gangster.
Barmer: The Rajasthan police have arrested a man accused of threatening an Independent MLA from Sheo in Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati, in the name of gangster Rohit Godara.
Bhati recently contested the Lok Sabha elections from Barmer as an Independent candidate.
Barmer SP Narendra Singh Meena said on Thursday that the accused, Mangaram, had given the threat on social media a few days back. After investigation, the accused was arrested.
He said during interrogation, the accused revealed that when he saw comments about Bhati and the Congress candidate in Lok Sabha election, Umedaram Beniwal, on Facebook and Instagram, he posted threatening comments on Bhati's Facebook account from a fake profile made in the name of Rohit Godara.
Later, he deleted the post, he said.
