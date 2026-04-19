Man Wanted For Niece’s Rape And Murder Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Encounter, 2 Cops Injured

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh police shot dead an accused wanted for the rape and murder of his 4-year-old niece in an encounter in Ghaziabad. According to the police, the accused had allegedly brutally killed her own niece after sexually assaulting her. The police have identified the accused as Mohammad Jasim alias Chhotu, who had a reward of 50,000 rupees declared on him.

As per the police, the incident occurred in the Tila Mod police station area, where a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team engaged the accused during an operation led by ADCP Crime Piyush Singh and the ACP Crime. The police said the exchange of fire left two police constables injured during their attempt to apprehend the suspect. The accused, Md Jasim, had been on the run after allegedly carrying out a brutal assault on his young niece, which led to the child’s death. The brutal rape and murder of the child had caused massive anguish in the area, with residents demanding immediate action against the perpetrator.

Injured Cops Hospitalised For Treatment

According to the police officials, amidst efforts to trace the accused, the SWAT team tracked Jasim to the Tila Mod area following sustained intelligence work. When officers moved in, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action in which he was fatally injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

Reportedly, two constables sustained injuries during the encounter and are currently receiving medical treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. The senior police officers have praised the team’s efforts, noting that the accused was considered dangerous and had evaded arrest since the crime came to light.

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The police had earlier announced a cash reward of 50,000 rupees for information leading to Jasim’s capture. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of ADCP Crime Piyush Singh alongside the ACP Crime.

Earlier, the shocking death of the 4-year-old girl had left her family and neighbours shattered. The locals stated that she was a lively child whose life was cut short in the most horrific circumstances. For many in Ghaziabad, the accused being the victim’s own uncle made the crime even harder to comprehend.

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Following the encounter, the police maintained that force was used only after the accused fired at the police team, leaving officers with no alternative.

The investigation into the original crime remains on record, and police stated that the child’s family is being supported through the legal formalities.