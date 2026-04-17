Man Who Threatened To Kill Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Arrested In Ahmedabad

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man accused of issuing death threats to Bihar’s newly appointed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been arrested from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Shekhar Yadav, was apprehended along the Sanand-Kadi Road in a joint operation carried out by the Sanand Police and Bihar Police. The case was originally registered at Sangrampur Police Station in Bihar’s Munger district after the accused allegedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister over a mobile phone call.

According to officials, the operation was led by Sanand Police Inspector B.T. Gohil, with teams from both states working in close coordination. The accused was traced using surveillance inputs and technical intelligence before being taken into custody.

During interrogation, Yadav reportedly confessed to making the threat. He was subsequently handed over to Bihar Police for further legal proceedings.

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Police said Yadav was working as a driver for a transport vehicle linked to a dry port company in the Sanand area at the time of his arrest. He is a native of Banka district in Bihar.

Authorities have registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the threat and whether any other individuals were involved.