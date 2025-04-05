Manav Sharma Suicide Case: How Police Nabbed Wife, Father-in-Law a Month After Techie's Death

Agra/Ahmedabad: Nearly a month after the death of tech professional Manav Sharma, Agra police on Saturday arrested his wife, Nikita Sharma and father-in-law, Nripendra Sharm,a from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The duo had been on the run ever since Manav, 30, died by suicide at his residence in Agra’s Defence Colony on February 24.

The arrests come after a non-bailable warrant was issued against the two, along with a reward of ₹10,000 each for information leading to their capture. Police had carried out multiple raids across several cities in search of the accused, who are among five individuals named in a case of abetment to suicide filed by the deceased’s father, Narendra Kumar Sharma.

Missed Summons and Contradictory Claims

Nikita Sharma had repeatedly failed to respond to police summons. Earlier, on March 13, police detained her mother and sister after Nikita remained untraceable.

Following Manav’s death, Nikita released a video alleging that her husband doubted her character and physically assaulted her. However, a subsequent undated video surfaced, showing Nikita apologizing to Manav and confessing to a premarital sexual relationship with a man named Abhishek. She also mentioned being forced into a relationship by her maternal uncle, stating that she had hidden this from Manav to protect their marriage. In this video, she also contradicted her earlier allegations, saying Manav never hit her.

Family Alleges Harassment and Mental Torture

Manav's sister, Akanksha Sharma, alleged that her brother had been mentally harassed and threatened by his wife and in-laws amid ongoing divorce proceedings. “He was warned that divorcing Nikita wouldn’t be easy and that his family would suffer,” she said, adding that the constant pressure had left her brother deeply distressed.

Akanksha also revealed that Manav was shattered upon learning about Nikita’s past relationships, and things worsened when he found out she was still in contact with another man even after their marriage.

Suicide Note and Final Message

Manav Sharma, who worked as a recruitment manager for a tech company in Mumbai, had recorded a video before his death, in which he named his wife as the reason behind his extreme step. His body was found hanging in his home, with the mobile phone containing the final message recovered nearby.