Under the umbrella of Manforce- India’s condom brand, Epic Condoms, has roped in Radhika Apte as its official brand ambassador. | Image:Video screengrab

Emphasizing the significance of female pleasure and the importance of selecting the right condom, Manforce- India’s condom brand, Epic Condoms, has roped in Radhika Apte as its official brand ambassador.

The condom brand's latest campaign with Apte aims to address the traditionally male-focused condom selection process, encouraging women to engage in this crucial aspect of sexual health. Despite persistent discomfort in discussing the matter, this all new campaign with Apte seeks to empower women to make informed choices for their well-being.

Through this campaign, the brand aims to revolutionise mindsets, empowering women to take the lead. The film emphasize the importance of prioritising pleasure, protection, and comfort, advocating for joint decision-making between both partners rather than leaving it to one individual.

It's a powerful reminder that women should never hesitate to choose what’s right for them including the choice of condom because it’s them only who bear the consequences if quality is compromised.

The brand has launched the Epic ThinX Condom, which is ultra-thin, free from harsh chemicals and is just 0.03 mm thin. It offers a natural feel and is completely vegan with innovative easy peel packaging.

Speaking about the campaign, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, “We aim to educate our audience about the importance of choosing the right condom. The campaign highlights that sexual intimacy involves a deep connection between partners, and making informed choices about protection should not be left to anyone else. We are delighted to have Radhika Apte on board, and we strongly feel that Radhika is a complete fit for the brand.”

Commenting on the partnership, Radhika Apte said, "I am thrilled to be the face of Epic ThinX Condoms. My first-ever campaign with Manforce Epic Condom is truly exciting because it not only focuses on promoting safe sex but also emphasizes the importance of making informed choices about one’s sexual health. It’s crucial for people, especially women, to feel empowered to choose the condom that best suits their needs and preferences. I believe this campaign will inspire many to take control of their sexual wellness and make decisions that prioritize their comfort and pleasure.”