Published 07:57 IST, November 11th 2024
Mangaluru Horror: Hotelier Kills Wife, 4-Year-Old Son, Then Jumps Infront of Train
The incident came to light after locals discovered an unidentified body on the railway track in Bellairu.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation | Image: PTI/representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:57 IST, November 11th 2024