Benagluru: Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel has requested Railway Ministry to expand the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT.

While urging the extension, he cited growing demand for day-time service between the two cities.

The low occupancy rate of the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express is because the train caters to two stops enroute Udupi and Karwar, the minister stated.

There will be significant improvement in the occupancy if the train halts at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Kumta, he added.

By way of letter to Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw last week, Kateel said, “Ever since the Konkan Railway network was opened, people of coastal Karnataka have been demanding a day-time service to Mumbai. Existing Matsyagandha and CSMT Express services between Mangaluru and Mumbai are always running with a long wait list of passengers while extension of the Vande Bharat Express would enhance connectivity between the two cities.”

Kateel suggested the Union Minister that Train No. 20646/645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express could be amalgamated with Train No. 22229/30 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon- Mumbai CSMT VB Express and can operate between Mangaluru and Mumbai.

He further suggested the Union minister to increase the train's capacity by replacing 8-car rakes with 16-car rakes.

He further stated in the letter that he has been receiving numerous representations from the people of his constituency to get VB Express enlarged to Mumbai.

He added that the 12 hours train journey on VB Express will not be tiring for people.

He also suggested, “ if the ministry finds it difficult to amalgamate the two services, it can run the Mangaluru-Magdaon VB in present 8 car formation as tri-weekly express to Mumbai CSMT.”

During its first month of operation, the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express, which was launched on December 30, operated with less than 50% occupancy.