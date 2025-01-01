Manika Jagdish Pahwa Deletes Her Instagram Account After Husband Puneet Khurana's Suicide

New Delhi: Days after her husband committed suicide over a martial dispute, Manika Pahwa deleted her social media account on Instagram.

Less than a week before, Pahwa had posted a cryptic post regarding the ongoing trouble brewing between the couple.

‘No Slave Treatment’

As per reports, Manika Pahwa in a post on Instagram wrote, "Well, feminism suits me, as idealistic values are my core, & feminism means giving & getting mere respect. To one another. No slave treatment, and no stopping some girl to speak her mind (sic). Even a housekeeper, guard, rikshawala, or tiny kid deserves respectful treatment. Once a coward fought with me that respect has to be earned'. Ufff! What disgrace na? I disagree; respect has to be given to each and everyone.”

As of now, the profile of Manika Pahwa has been deleted from the social media platform.

‘Manika Hacked Puneet’s Instagram Account’

Puneet's sister Leena Khattar spoke to Republic Media Network and claimed that Puneet’s wife “hacked his Instagram account.”

“His wife hacked his Instagram account and behaved badly, which led my brother to call her at 3 in the morning. When he called her, she responded by asking, "What do you want?",” said Puneet’s sister.

Khattar further said that despite her brother speaking to her kindly she continued to abuse him.

“She threatened to have his parents jailed and then told him, "You always say you'll die, but you never do. If you're so bold, then die." She pushed my brother to such an extreme level with her words,” she said.

Puneet's sister further informed that the police is not registering the FIR and delayed the post-mortem for tomorrow.

Puneet Khurana Commits Suicide

Puneet Khurana (40), allegedly committed suicide on the night of December 30 at his residence in Delhi.