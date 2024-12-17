Manipur: Army, Police Recover 5 IEDs In Imphal East

New Delhi: Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of explosives in the general area of Maphitel Ridge in Manipur's Imphal East district, the Indian Army and Manipur Police on Tuesday launched a search operation and recovered five Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), weighing 21.5 kilograms at multiple locations, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a release.

As per the release, Eva, the explosive detection dog and bomb disposal squad of the Army played a crucial role in the detection and recovery of these IEDs.

This critical recovery prevented a major threat saving innocent lives. The operation marks the synergy between the forces and is a significant achievement.

The Army and local law enforcement agencies remain steadfast in their commitment to thwart subversive activities in the state of Manipur, it added.

Earlier on December 12, the Assam Rifles carried out a robust Area Domination Patrol (ADP) and search operation in the general areas of Narayanpur, Madhopur, and Gotaikhal of Jiribam District, Manipur.

This meticulously planned operation was to ensure the safety and security of the region, reaffirming Assam Rifles' commitment to maintaining peace and stability.

The operation employed an Explosive Detection (ED) dog to enhance search capabilities in detecting potential threats, thereby bolstering the safety of troops and residents.

During the operation, a road blockade at Gotaikhal, which was disrupting movement and inconveniencing the local population, was successfully cleared. This action restored normalcy and facilitated unhindered movement in the area.

Additionally, an unauthorized structure in Gotaikhal was identified and dismantled to prevent its misuse for unlawful activities and to maintain law and order.