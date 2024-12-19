Manipur CM Condemns Rahul Gandhi for 'Assault' on Nagaland MP Phangnon

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "assaulting" Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak from Nagaland on Parliament premises.

Singh, in a post on X, said "I condemn the unacceptable and disgraceful conduct of Congress leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi, who assaulted Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, Ms. @SPhangnon, in Parliament." "This behaviour is an insult to the sanctity of the Parliament as an institution. I stand in solidarity with Ms S Phangnon Konyak and I urge the authorities to ensure that justice is swiftly served. Let us work towards upholding the values of respect, equality, and decency in our institutions," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak alleged Gandhi of making her feel uncomfortable while protesting outside Parliament.

The face-off between the opposition and ruling NDA over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar took an unprecedented ugly turn on Parliament premises with claims of pushing and shoving involving MPs, leaving two BJP members hospitalised and the woman BJP MP accusing Rahul Gandhi of "misbehaving" with her.

The BJP charged the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha with pushing an MP leading to injuries to two of its lawmakers, but Gandhi denied it and said it was he who was pushed by a ruling party member while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also accused protesting BJP members of shoving him and injuring his knees.

Both sides lodged complaints at Parliament Street police station.