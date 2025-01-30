Manipur Government Reshuffles 60 Bureaucrats and 10 Police Officers

The Manipur government has transferred 60 bureaucrats and 10 police officers with immediate effect, an official notification said.

Director General of State Academy of Training, Paulunthang Vaiphei, has been given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, while Anurag Bajpai, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will be the Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries).

Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries) will be the new Principal Secretary (Agriculture, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department), it said.

Devesh Deval, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Tourism) and Resident Commissioner, Manipur Bhavan, New Delhi will now only hold charge of the Tourism Department, the notification said. It also said that the Superintendent of Police of Thoubal, Rakesh Balwal, will be the new SP of Imphal East, while Anupam, the SP of Senapati, has been transferred as Joint Secretary (Home Department).

Chandel SP Shivanand Surve has been transferred as SP of Senapati. Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, the SP of Churachandpur, has been posted as Senior SO to DGP, the notification added.