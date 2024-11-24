Manipur Govt Scraps Plan to Reopen Schools, Colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam

Imphal: The Manipur government has withdrawn its decision to reopen schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley and Jiribam district, officials said. Educational institutions were initially scheduled to resume on Monday. Schools and colleges in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam have been shut for over a week due to prohibitory orders imposed after fresh violence in the state, according to officials.

A new directive issued by the Directorate of Education - Schools on Sunday night stated, “The school reopening order... dated November 24 regarding resumption of normal classes for all schools of the state, government, government-aided, private, and central schools, is hereby cancelled, and all schools in valley districts will remain closed on November 25 and 26.” A similar order was issued for colleges.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders in the Valley have been relaxed from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. to allow residents to purchase essential items, as per notifications from district administrations.