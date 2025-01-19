sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:35 IST, January 19th 2025

Manipur Holiday: Govt Declares Half-holiday on Monday

Manipur government declared a half-holiday on Monday as a mark of respect for legislator N Kayisii who passed away after a prolonged illness.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajay Kumar Bhalla
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Manipur Governor | Image: File photo

Imphal: The Manipur government declared a half-holiday on Monday as a mark of respect for legislator N Kayisii who passed away after a prolonged illness, a statement said.

Kayisii, the MLA of Tadubi in Senapati district, died on Saturday at 58.

"The governor of Manipur is pleased to declare half holiday on 20th January 2025 from 1 pm for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N Kayisii," the statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled the death of Kayisii.  

With PTI Inputs 

Updated 11:35 IST, January 19th 2025