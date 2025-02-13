Manipur Political Turmoil: Deadlock Over New CM Continues, BJP Yet to Decide Name of Leader

Manipur Political Turmoil: Deadlock Over New CM Continues, BJP Yet to Decide Name of New Leader | Image: X

Manipur: The state of Manipur, that had been witnessing violence for over a year, is now going through a political turmoil following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. While the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the Manipur CM's decision of resignation for the people of the state, the name of the new Manipur CM is yet to be decided and the deadlock on the same continues.

Who Will Be Next Manipur CM After N Biren Singh's Resignation?

It has been four days since the resignation of N Biren Singh as Manipur chief minister and the political situation in the state remains uncertain with the ruling BJP yet to decide on a new leader. Meanwhile, state forest minister Th. Bishwajit left Imphal for Guwahati on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state.

Following the resignation of Biren Singh, there are speculations that three prominent leaders namely, Th Biswajit, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and State BJP president A Sharda may be considered as possible candidates for the post of Chief Minister, according to sources.

Deadlock Over Name of New Manipur CM Continues

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP’s northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the deadlock persists with some lawmakers suggesting that the final decision may rest with the Centre. Patra has met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla twice over the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra, accompanied by state party president A Sharda Devi, held talks with Bhalla, and on Wednesday, he met the governor again.

Patra also held a meeting with BJP MLAs, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and MLA Karam Shyam, to discuss the situation. Speaking to reporters, Shyam had said there was no constitutional crisis following Singh's decision to step down and the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

Responding to a question on the expiry of the maximum six-month interval between two consecutive sessions of the state assembly, Shyam said, "Let's see what happens". Asked if the name of the new chief minister would be announced, Shyam laughed and declined to comment.

President Rule Likely for Manipur?

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis. If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void. The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns from his Post

N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister on Sunday following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda today in Delhi. In his resignation letter to the Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, N Biren Singh listed five reasons for quitting the post.

Biren Singh stated, “to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, to crack down on border infiltration, to continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism, to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime and time-bound and faster border”.