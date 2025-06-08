Republic World
  • Manipur Protest Turns Tense as Protesters Threaten Self-Immolation, Pour Petrol on Themselves

A viral video from Manipur shows a group of young protesters pouring petrol on themselves and threatening to self-immolate after the arrest of a key Meitei group leader. The incident triggered violent clashes, curfew, and internet suspension in Imphal.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
After violence broke out in Manipur's capital Imphal late Saturday, a video went viral showing a group of angry young men pouring petrol on themselves and threatening to set themselves on fire. The dramatic protest came hours after the arrest of Kanan Singh, a senior leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.

The arrests reportedly took place around 2:30 pm, allegedly carried out by a team of central security officials. Although there was no official confirmation, local reports claimed that five members of Arambai Tenggol were taken into custody, possibly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Protesters Pour Petrol in Shocking Act

As news of the arrests spread, groups of young men dressed in black t-shirts gathered in areas like Kwakeithel and Uripok. In the viral video, one protester says, “We gave up arms. We helped during floods. Now you arrest us? We will end our lives.”

As can be seen the video, several men held plastic bottles filled with petrol, doused their heads and shirts, and warned police that they would burn themselves if the arrested men were not released.

Streets Blocked, Clashes Erupt

Soon after the protest began, tyres and furniture were set ablaze on the roads. Crowds stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, forcing police to fire several rounds in the air to disperse the mob. People in the area also reported hearing gunshots.

At least three people were injured during the chaos, including two journalists and one local resident. Police reinforcements were rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Curfew and Internet Suspended Again

Early Sunday, Manipur police imposed a fresh curfew in Imphal and nearby areas. Internet services were also suspended to stop the spread of rumours and prevent more violence.

Who are Arambai Tenggol?

Arambai Tenggol is a volunteer-based group from the Meitei community. It gained prominence during last year’s ethnic clashes with the Kuki community. The group is known for mobilising youth and has often been accused of participating in violence, though it denies the allegations.

Published 8 June 2025 at 12:12 IST