  Manipur: Shutdown Over Kidnapping of 2 Youths Affects Life in Imphal Valley

Published 14:55 IST, October 2nd 2024

Manipur: Shutdown Over Kidnapping of 2 Youths Affects Life in Imphal Valley

Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur Violence
Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee | Image: Screen Grab
14:55 IST, October 2nd 2024