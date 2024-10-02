Published 14:55 IST, October 2nd 2024
Manipur: Shutdown Over Kidnapping of 2 Youths Affects Life in Imphal Valley
Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee | Image: Screen Grab
