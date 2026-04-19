Manipur Tense as Protests, Shutdown Grip State Over Child Killings; Ukhrul Civilian Attack Handed to NIA

Imphal, Manipur: Security forces in Manipur's Imphal West district fired tear gas shells on Saturday to disperse protesters in the Khurai Lamlong area after demonstrations demanding justice for the deadly bomb attack in Tronglaobi turned tense.

The protests stem from the April 7 incident in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang, where suspected militants hurled a bomb at a Meitei family's residence around 1:00 AM. The blast killed two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, as they slept, while seriously injuring their mother.

Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers), along with other civil society groups, has called a five-day total shutdown across the state starting Sunday, pressing the government to arrest those responsible by April 25. As a result, most roads, markets, shops, and business establishments remained shut in several parts of Manipur on Sunday. Commercial vehicles stayed off the roads, though a few private vehicles were spotted moving.

The family of the slain children has firmly rejected the government's offer of ex-gratia compensation, insisting on justice instead. On April 15, Oinam Babuton, the grandfather of the two victims, told ANI, "The government said that they will give us an ex-gratia payment. But we do not want it. We don't approve of it at all... You cannot compensate for a human life with ex-gratia. Rs 10-20 lakh will not bring back someone. We want justice. We want such incidents to never be repeated in the future."

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He added that police, NIA, and forensic teams had visited the site, but no concrete outcome had emerged so far. The children's mother, recently discharged from the hospital, has since left for her maternal home, saying she could not bear to stay at the family residence.

In a separate development, the Manipur government on Sunday announced that the probe into the killing of two civilians in an ambush in Ukhrul district on Saturday will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

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Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, addressing a press conference, strongly condemned the attack at T.M. Kasom village along NH-202 (Imphal-Ukhrul Road) around 2:30 pm. The victims were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, a retired Naga Regiment personnel from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum from Kharasom CV village. The government will provide ex-gratia to the victims' families, and security forces have launched operations to nab the perpetrators.

"Tangkhul Naga Long has submitted a memorandum regarding the incident. The government has decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe," Konthoujam said.

The twin incidents have further heightened tensions in the state, with protests and the shutdown reflecting widespread anger and demands for swift action against militant violence targeting civilians.

The Manipur Police issued a stern warning on Sunday following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that "anti-social elements" are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel.

The announcement comes amidst heightened tensions in the state, punctuated by a five-day total shutdown called by the Meira Paibi Lup (Women Torch Bearers) following the tragic deaths of two minor siblings in a recent bomb attack.

Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift like recent protests. He noted that while many participate in "Meira rallies" for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities.

Specific threats identified by police were the use of petrol bombs and catapults fitted with iron projectiles, targeted stone pelting against on-duty security forces and Police reports indicated many participants were found under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants.

"Over the past few days, several Meira (Women Torch Bearers) rallies have been taking place in different parts of the city. However, in multiple instances, anti-social elements posing as protesters have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting targeting security forces. Many participants in these rallies were found to be under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants," he said.

He emphasised the measured response of the authorities, stating, "security forces have exercised maximum restraint while dispersing the crowds, with the primary aim of preventing collateral damage."

The police have vowed to move beyond crowd dispersal and toward criminal prosecution. Authorities are now identifying not just those on the front lines of the violence, but the "instigators" operating behind the scenes.

"In light of recent incidents, concerned agencies are actively carrying out their lawful duties. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violence, as well as individuals instigating such acts," he said.