Manipur Violence: Ukhrul District Plunged Into Tension After Fresh Violence, Curfew Imposed, Internet Shut Down

Ukhrul: A fresh wave of violence erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning, February 10, as long-standing tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities escalated into arson and gunfire.

The state government has responded by imposing a curfew and suspending internet services across the district for five days.

The unrest centred in the Litan Sareikhong area, reportedly triggered by the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member on Saturday night.

While local leaders initially attempted to resolve the dispute through customary law, the situation spiralled out of control.

By Tuesday morning, armed miscreants had set fire to dozens of abandoned houses, with officials confirming that at least 21 to 50 homes had been gutted in the latest spell of violence.

Escalation and Displacement

The violence intensified after a decision by two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, to impose restrictions on the movement of Kukis within Ukhrul and the neighbouring Kamjong district.

Eyewitnesses described a horrific scene as thick plumes of smoke rose over the hills. "Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets. The situation remains incredibly tense," a senior police officer stated.

Hundreds of villagers, primarily women, children, and the elderly, have fled Litan Sareikhong and surrounding Kuki settlements.

Many have sought refuge in safer locations within the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, specifically in Motbung and Saikul.

Government and Security Response

The Manipur Home Department ordered a total suspension of internet services, including broadband, VPN, and VSAT, across Ukhrul’s revenue jurisdiction.

Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam confirmed the deployment of additional security forces, including the CRPF, Assam Rifles, and state police, to stabilise the volatile areas.

Meanwhile, a Joint Control Room has been established at the Litan Police Station to coordinate emergency measures.

"We urge the public not to believe in rumours or unverified videos. Security forces are conducting search operations and area domination to bring the perpetrators to justice," a police spokesperson added.