Imphal: In a fresh incidence of violence in Manipur, the residence of a senior police official located in Imphal was attacked by a group of armed miscreants on Tuesday evening. During the attack, the miscreants allegedly damaged several vehicles causing unrest in the area. Allegedly, during the incident, around 200 rounds of bullets were fired between the security personnel and the miscreants.

Reports suggest that the unknown miscreants attacked the residence of Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP) located at Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai in Imphal East at around 6.45 pm on Tuesday.

According to the reports, on Tuesday, a group of armed miscreants suspected to be Arambai Tenggols (ATs) attacked the residence of Additional SP (Ops) M Amit Singh in Imphal located at Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station. It is being said that the attackers were demanding the release of an arrested AT member.

Following the attack on the residence, a confrontation took place between ATs and the security personnel, during which around 200 rounds of bullets were reportedly fired from both sides.

During the gun battle, at least 3 persons sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured persons, which include a woman senior citizen, have been identified as Rebinash Moirangthem (24), Kangjam Bhimsen (20), S Kavita (62).

Sources claimed that on the information the police teams rushed to the spot. Further legal action is being taken.

Further details are being awaited.

