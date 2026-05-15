Manipur Violence Continues: Midnight Blast in West Imphal Kills One
The blast has, reportedly, claimed the life of one individual. Investigations are on to probe the origins of the blast and also to establish the identity of the deceased.
- India News
- 1 min read
Imphal - As the streak of violence continues in Manipur, a midnight blast occured in the capital city of Imphal. The blast has, reportedly, claimed the life of one individual. Investigations are on to probe the origins of the blast and also to establish the identity of the deceased.
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