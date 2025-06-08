Tension Grips Manipur Amid Violent Protests; Curfew in Bishnupur, Internet Suspended in Five Districts

Imphal: The Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services across five valley districts Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching for five days following violent protests and clashes in the state. The suspension, which began at 11:45 pm on Saturday, also includes services like VSAT and VPN.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours, inflammatory content, and misinformation on social media and messaging platforms, which authorities fear could lead to further unrest and violence. A curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur district, while prohibitory orders banning the gathering of five or more people have been issued in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching.

The unrest was triggered late Saturday evening by unconfirmed reports of the arrest of five volunteers from Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei youth organisation, allegedly including one of the group's commanders. While there has been no official confirmation of these arrests, several sources claimed that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out the detentions around 2:30 pm.

Following the news, large crowds gathered in parts of Imphal, including areas like Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the arrested individuals.

Protesters set fire to tyres and furniture, leading to confrontations with security forces. Clashes erupted outside the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, where angry demonstrators stormed the station. Security personnel fired several warning rounds to disperse the mob.

At least three people, including two journalists and one civilian, were injured during the unrest. Additional security forces have been deployed across sensitive locations in the valley to maintain law and order.

The group Arambai Tenggol has been active in the valley regions and is known for mobilising Meitei youth. It has previously been associated with tensions during ethnic unrest in the state. Their alleged involvement in the current situation has again raised concerns about communal harmony in Manipur.

While the state administration has not yet issued an official statement on the arrests, the police confirmed the imposition of curfew and internet restrictions early Sunday via social media.

As the situation remains tense, the state government has urged the public to stay calm and avoid spreading unverified information.