Manipur Woman Assaulted In Delhi's Saket After Objecting To Lewd Remarks

New Delhi: A girl from Northeast India, Manipur, was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening near the Saket District Court Complex, New Delhi. The girl, was reportedly taking a walk in a park along with her friends when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men.

The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries. The police have reportedly reached out to the victim, and an investigation is being conducted.

Racial Bullying Must Stop: Meghalaya CM Responds

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the incident on Monday. Taking to social media platform X, Sangma said he is ‘angered’ by the repeated incidents of abuse inflicted on people from the North-East. “Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action,” he said.

Attacks Against North East Women Also Reported Last Month

Earlier on February 25, a couple accused of racial abuse and criminal intimidation towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar had been sent into a 14-day judicial custody. The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation. According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials.

The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Earlier, police filed an FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Another incident of sexual abuse and racial discrimination was reported in February by a woman from Nagaland at Gorakhpur. A female doctor, currently in her third year of obstetrics and gynecology at AIIMS said she was chased for nearly one and a half kilometres and then molested while she was returning from Orion Mall in Mohaddipur.

