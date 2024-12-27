sb.scorecardresearch
  Manmohan Singh's Final Farewell: State Funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 11.45 AM Tomorrow

Published 19:28 IST, December 27th 2024

Manmohan Singh's Final Farewell: State Funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 11.45 AM Tomorrow

Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed at 11:45 AM at Nigam Bodh Ghat on December 28.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who breathed his last on December 27, Thursday will be cremated with full military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here on Saturday. "Dr Singh will be accorded a Stae Funeral and the defence ministry has been requested to make arrangements for military honours for the cremation", the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.  The last rites will be performed at 11:45 AM, with dignitaries, political leaders, and citizens expected to gather to pay their final respects to the former PM, who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic landscape.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:35 IST, December 27th 2024