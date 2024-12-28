Published 07:07 IST, December 28th 2024
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites to Be Held With Full State Honours at 11.45am Today | LIVE
The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday at 11:45 am.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the final rites at a location where a memorial in Singh’s honor can be established.
His final journey will begin from the Congress headquarters at 9:30 am.
On Friday, numerous leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers and foreign dignitaries, paid their respects to Singh at his residence in New Delhi.
07:13 IST, December 28th 2024
Manmohan Singh to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full State honours today
Saturday with full State honours as the nation united in paying rich tributes to the departed leader at his residence a day after his death.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the funeral of Singh at a place where his memorial can be built. He also said it would be befitting a leader of Singh's stature and in keeping with past traditions of having memorials of statesmen and former prime ministers at the very place of their funerals.
The government communicated the decision about Singh's funeral.
07:05 IST, December 28th 2024
Delhi continues to witness heavy rainfall
Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital.
In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.
07:04 IST, December 28th 2024
J-K: Anantnag Police deploy special teams to assist vehicles amid heavy snowfall
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have deployed special assistance teams to provide immediate aid to vehicles affected by slippery roads and heavy snowfall.
According to an official release, these teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of commuters facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.
