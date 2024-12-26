Published 22:02 IST, December 26th 2024
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Dies | LIVE
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to emergency department of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening. Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now part of Pakistan), Dr. Manmohan Singh's early years were defined by remarkable academic achievements. Despite humble beginnings, he consistently excelled in his studies, ultimately earning a doctorate in economics from Oxford University.
In 1991, as India's Finance Minister, Singh was instrumental in steering the country through a severe economic crisis. He spearheaded transformative economic reforms that shifted India from a closed economy to a more open, market-driven system, laying the groundwork for the nation's future economic expansion.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to emergency department of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated. According to reports, the condition of the 92-year-old Singh was critical and that he was brought to the hospital's emergency department.
23:10 IST, December 26th 2024
PM Modi dials Manmohan Singh's family
22:45 IST, December 26th 2024
PM Modi's mourns Dr Manmohan Singh's demise
“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” posted PM Modi on X.
22:36 IST, December 26th 2024
Manmohan Singh declared dead at 9:51 PM: AIIMS
“He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” said the statement released by AIIMS.
22:32 IST, December 26th 2024
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies
22:27 IST, December 26th 2024
AIIMS yet to release details about Manmohan's demise
AIIMS yet to release details about former PM Manmohan Singh's demise.
22:24 IST, December 26th 2024
Senior Congress leaders condole demise of Manmohan Singh
22:20 IST, December 26th 2024
Robert Vadra deleted tweet on Manmohan Singh stirs controversy
“Robert Vadra has announced the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. There is no update from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It is tragic that a member of the Gandhi family would rush to announce demise of a former Prime Minister and not wait for the official medical buletin. Is this what Dr Manmohan Singh gets for serving the family for decades? Dr Singh deserves respect and dignity. Shame on the Gandhis,” said BJP leader Amit Malviya.
22:12 IST, December 26th 2024
Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS at 8 PM: Reports
According to various media reports, the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS at 8 pm.
22:07 IST, December 26th 2024
'Deeply concerned': Rajasthan CM on Manmohan Singh's health condition
Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot posted on X,"Deeply concerned about the health of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health."
22:05 IST, December 26th 2024
Manmohan Singh's health condition critical: Sources
Sources told PTI that the 92-year-old veteran Congressman's health condition is critical.
22:03 IST, December 26th 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at AIIMS to meet former PM Manmohan Singh.
22:01 IST, December 26th 2024
Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to emergency department of AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening.
