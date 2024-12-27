Manmohan Singh's Demise: Are Banks and Schools Closed Today? Check Details

New Delhi: The Centre has announced a nationwide seven-day mourning period following the death of Manmohan Singh. The visionary leader passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi.

The former prime minister's last rites will be held in the national capital with full state honours on Saturday.

During the mourning period, the National Flag on buildings will remain at half-mast, and there will be no official entertainment.

Are Banks Closed on Friday, December 27?

Although there has been no official announcement regarding banks being closed today, according to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks in the Kohima region of Nagaland are closed today for Christmas celebrations. However, there has been no official confirmation about a bank holiday in other regions.

Are Schools and Colleges Closed on December 27?

The Karnataka government has announced the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices today.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also declared a holiday for educational institutions and government offices.