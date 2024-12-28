Manmohan Singh: The Punctual PM Who Walked Into Cabinet Meetings 10 Minutes Early

New Delhi: One of the most widely respected Prime Ministers, the late Manmohan Singh was a visionary whose tenure was marked by immense discipline and humility.

But what set him further apart despite his many virtues, was punctuality, a trait that bureaucrats and politicians often lack immensely.

Singh not only set exemplary and gold standards for his cabinet but also for his staff.

He Extended Same Courtesy To All: Singh's Security Personnel

Former IPS officer Asim Arun, who was part of the Close Protection Team (CPT) of the Special Protection Group (SPG) entrusted with Singh's security from 2004 to 2008, said the latter used to be on time for ‘every appointment.’

Adding that his gracious demeanour impressed one and all, Arun said whether engaging with international dignitaries or household staff, the former Finance Minister extended the same courtesy towards everyone.

Singh Would Enter Cabinet Meetings 10 Mins Early: Congress Leader

Senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa who worked closely with Singh between 2004 and 2014 said the latter would enter the cabinet meetings 10 minutes early.

Muniyappa added that Singh would follow suit even for events - an attitude that took everyone by surprise.

‘Singh Never Took Credit...’

Muniyappa—the seven-time MP from Kolar who is currently a minister in the Siddaramaiah government—said he learned a lot from Singh while in his cabinet.

Recounting his days with the late PM, he said Singh never commanded or directed his cabinet, rather he would humbly ask them if they could look into the matter.

Heaping further praises for the former PM, the senior leader said Singh never took credit for any achievements.

When Singh Arrived 45 Mins Early For A School Event

Singh was a stickler for punctuality, so much so that once when he was the Chief Guest at a school, months before he became the PM, he arrived 45 minutes before the event was scheduled to begin and was extremely apologetic for arriving early.

‘Never Saw Him Arrive Late For A Lecture...’

HS Shergill, a professor emeritus at the Department of Economics at Panjab University, said Singh exhibited punctuality and honesty like no one else, even when he was the professor.

He said he 'never' saw Singh arrive late for a lecture.

Singh Passes Away at 92

Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014 with an illustrious track record that redefined excellence and integrity, died at 92 on Thursday in New Delhi due to age-related complications.