Manmohan Singh to Receive State Funeral, 7 Days of National Mourning Declared | What It Means

7 days of national mourning declared in tribute for former PM Manmohan Singh | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Government of India on Thursday announced a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

All government programs scheduled for Friday have been cancelled. Union Cabinet will hold a meeting on Friday tomorrow at 11 am in this regard, official sources said.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours, sources added.

What Does National Mourning Mean and Its Importance

During a period of national mourning in India, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed, and no official entertainment will take place on the designated days of mourning.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening, December 26, at AIIMS Delhi.

He was 92 years old. Singh breathed his last at 9:51 PM due to age-related health complications.

The nation united in grief, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum and beyond. Leaders, economists, and citizens alike hailed him as a visionary statesman, a distinguished economist, and a man of impeccable integrity.

Prime Minister Modi Leads Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow in an X post, stating:"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist and served in various government positions, leaving a lasting imprint on our economic policies. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called Singh the "architect of India's economic liberalization," recalling his courage in steering the nation through its most challenging economic transitions.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he boldly opened new pathways for growth and prosperity," VP Dhankhar said.