Manmohan Singh Was Against Corruption, Backed Lokpal Bill: Anna Hazare

New Delhi: Expressing condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Friday said that the former PM always prioritised the welfare of the country and society.

Hazare recalled his agitation in the early 2010s and said that the former PM invited him for talks and took quick decisions.

'Singh Gave New Direction To Country's Economy'

“Those who are born have to die, but some leave memories and their legacy behind. Singh gave a new direction to the country’s economy,” Hazare was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in his native village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district.

Octagerian activist said that Manmohan Singh was against corruption.

“He was against corruption and took immediate decisions concerning the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act. He always thought about the country and how best he could work for its people,” Hazare said.

“Manmohan Singh has left the world in physical form but will always remain in (people’s) memories,” he added.

Singh, who was instrumental in making India an economic powerhouse, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

As the nation mourns his demise, tributes pour in from the length and breadth of the country, honoring his legacy and efforts to take India's economy on a development spree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the political stalwart.

While paying tributes, PM Modi highlighted the "strong imprint" that he left "on our economic policy over the years."