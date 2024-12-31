Manmohan Singh Was Eminent Statesman: Singapore Foreign Minister

Singapore: Manmohan Singh was an eminent statesman who served his country with humility and integrity, said Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“He (Dr Singh) also strengthened India-Singapore ties,” Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

“Our thoughts are with Dr Singh’s family and the people of India during this period of loss,” the minister said on Monday.

The High Commission has opened the condolence book for two days -- December 30-31 -- for Singaporeans to pay respect to Singh who died on December 26.