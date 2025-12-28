Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi On India's Accomplishments In 2025; Top Quotes From 129th Episode

In the final episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor as one of India's top achievements, while also placing the spotlight on India's women and men cricket squads for emerging victorious in the World Cup and Champions Trophy tournaments.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also emphasised on the pertinence of Operation Sindoor and how it displayed India's commitment to national security in response to Pak-sponsored terrorism, signalling that the south Asian nation will never compromise on security.

On the other hand, he also placed the spotlight on India’s laurels in the field of science and space. He noted Shubhanshu Shukla’s feat, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station in 2025, whilst also mentioning the initiatives introduced in 2025 to ensure students picked up across several schools in Varanasi during 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam'. Let's take a look at what India accomplished in 2025 through the lens of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.