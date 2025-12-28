Updated 28 December 2025 at 12:55 IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi On India's Accomplishments In 2025; Top Quotes From 129th Episode
In the final episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor as one of India's top achievements, while also placing the spotlight on India's women and men cricket squads for emerging victorious in the World Cup and Champions Trophy tournaments.
Meanwhile, PM Modi also emphasised on the pertinence of Operation Sindoor and how it displayed India's commitment to national security in response to Pak-sponsored terrorism, signalling that the south Asian nation will never compromise on security.
On the other hand, he also placed the spotlight on India’s laurels in the field of science and space. He noted Shubhanshu Shukla’s feat, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station in 2025, whilst also mentioning the initiatives introduced in 2025 to ensure students picked up across several schools in Varanasi during 'Kashi Tamil Sanagamam'. Let's take a look at what India accomplished in 2025 through the lens of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Top Quotes From PM Modi's Final Mann Ki Baat In 2025
- "Today's India does not compromise on security"
- “This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian.”
- "Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too. Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station."
- “Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025.”
- "Tamil language is visible among the youth and the children. This is the power of language. This is Bharat's unity."
- “The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup.”
- "People are buying only goods made with the hard work of an Indian. Today, we can proudly say that 2025 has given Bharat even greater self-confidence."
