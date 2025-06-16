'Maoism On The Brink Of Extinction': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Red Terror Nears End

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence that the state will soon be free from Maoist activities. The chief minister, who has been spearheading his government's campaign to combat red terror, expressed gratitude to the central government and the security forces for putting the state on the path of becoming Maoist-free. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Fadnavis explained the progress made in combating Maoism, citing the recent surrender of 13 Maoists, including senior cadre Vimla Chandra Sidam, in Gadchiroli.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Chief Minister Fadnavis attributed the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the combined efforts of the Gadchiroli Police and local administration. "In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the way we have fought against Maoism in Maharashtra, because of this, the backs of Maoists have broken," he said. The Chief Minister noted that the number of active Maoists in Maharashtra has largely decreased, with many either neutralised, arrested, or forced to surrender.

Major Blow To Maoist Movement

Recently, the surrender of 13 Maoists in Gadchiroli, with a collective bounty of over Rs 1 crore, served as a massive blow to the Maoist movement. Fadnavis said, "The Maoists are constantly thinking that they cannot fight now. They are also thinking that the motive for which they started the fight is not even a thing." He added that the Maoists were misled and used, and many are now realising the futility of their struggle.

Roadmap To Achieve Maoist-Free India

The chief minister outlined the government's plan to achieve a Maoist-free India by March 2026, as set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "There are very few active cadres left in Maharashtra, which we will either arrest, or neutralise, or they will surrender," he said. Lashing out at the previous Congress-led government in the neighbouring state, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of cooperation from Chhattisgarh, where the new BJP government has intensified operations against Maoists.

Development Of Gadchiroli

CM Fadnavis elaborated on the government's efforts to develop Gadchiroli as a steel hub, leveraging its rich iron ore reserves. "Gadchiroli can become the steel hub of the country," he said, citing investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and the creation of 20,000 employment opportunities. The Chief Minister noted that locals are benefiting from these developments, reducing their support for Maoists.

The Maharashtra CM said, "For Gadchiroli, we have also started a long-term plan, especially envisioning it as the steel hub of the country. The country's best iron ore is found in Gadchiroli. We began mining there in 2016-17, and today, we've signed MoUs worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with work worth around Rs 50,000 crore already underway. We've also inaugurated our first steel plant there and are set to inaugurate the second one. As a result, Gadchiroli is transforming from a region known only for MoUs to a thriving steel hub. The biggest advantage of this development is that locals are gaining substantial employment opportunities, which has shifted their support from Maoist groups to the government and our constitutional institutions. Notably, former Maoists have been trained in the new industry and offered good jobs, enabling them to start anew. Recently, some of these former Maoists even participated in a collective wedding program. I firmly believe that while Maoism is nearing its end, we're simultaneously developing Gadchiroli into India's steel hub."

Establishing Constitutional Institutions

Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of establishing constitutional institutions in Maoist-affected areas. "We have set up a system under which our police outpost is not just a police outpost, it is the whole government," he said, stressing on the provision of basic services and amenities to local residents.

With the Maoist movement on the wane, Chief Minister Fadnavis exuded confidence that the state would soon be free from red terror. "I believe that on the one hand, Maoism is coming to an end, and on the other hand, we are developing Gadchiroli as a steel hub of India," he said.