New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheet against two more accused in the 2022 Maoist arms and ammunition seizure case, related to the conspiracy to attack security forces in Jharkhand. The two accused have been identified as Aghnu Ganjhu alias Agnu Ganjhu and Khudi Munda, both residents of Jharkhand. The central probe agency is investigating the case filed under various sections of IPC including Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



According to the NIA, with the fresh filing of the chargesheet, the total number of persons chargesheeted in the case has gone up to 31. Following the filing of the chargesheet, the NIA issued a statement regarding the same.

As per the statement released by the NIA, initially, 9 persons were chargesheeted by the Jharkhand State Police in the case, registered in 2022. However, after taking over the investigations, the NIA had filed three supplementary chargesheets against 20 persons between August and December 2023.

NIA is probing the case of attack on the security forces in 2022

The NIA stated that cadres of the proscribed terrorist outfit Maoist had conspired to execute an attack on security forces in the Bauxite Mines Area to take revenge against the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose. “In June 2022, a large number of them, led by Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu and 45-60 other cadres, had assembled in the forested area of Bulbul Jharkhand’s Lohardaga to execute their nefarious designs,” the statement read.



After receiving an intelligence input about the conspiracy, the local police and security personnel of the CRPF carried out a joint search operation. On their way to Bahabar Jungle, at Harkatta Toli and Bangla pat, the security forces came under indiscriminate firing by Maoist cadres.

Subsequently a search of the area was carried out, which had led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition.



The NIA investigations have revealed that the members of the banned outfit had conspired to cause harm to the integrity, security, sovereignty of the nation, and destabilize the government through terrorist and violent acts and armed rebellion.

Further, credible evidence collected by the NIA against the arrested accused in the case, including Zonal Commander, Sub-Zonal Commander, Area Commander and armed cadres, revealed complicity of other Maoist cadres and overground supporters.



Further investigation into the case is being carried out and efforts are being made to destroy the Maoist network.

