Maoist Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur: Security Forces Neutralise 4 Maoists, Recover Huge Cache Of Weapons

Bijapur: A fierce encounter broke out between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, resulting in the deaths of four Maoists and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition. The operation, based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Maoists in the south-western region of Bijapur district, was launched on Saturday evening.

The security forces, comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were engaged in a search operation in the dense forests of Bijapur district when they came under attack from Maoist cadres. The security forces retaliated, leading to an intense gun battle that lasted for several hours. At least four Maoist dead bodies have been recovered from the encounter site, along with a huge quantity of weapons, including INSAS and SLR rifles, explosive materials, and daily-use items.

Security Forces' Operation Sankalp Against Maoists

According to the police, the recovery of arms and ammunition from the encounter site suggested that the Maoists were well-equipped and prepared for a prolonged battle. The security forces have seized INSAS and SLR rifles, several other weapons, and explosive materials, indicating the extent of the Maoists' arsenal. The recovery of daily-use items also suggested that the Maoists were staying in the area for an extended period.

The officials stated that the encounter is part of ‘Operation Sankalp’, a massive anti-Maoist operation launched by the security forces in the Bastar division. Under the operation, the security forces are making efforts to dismantle Maoist strongholds and eliminate their leadership network. With nearly 24000 personnel involved, the operation has already yielded impactful results, with over 150 Maoists killed in various encounters this year.

Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has been a hotbed of Maoist activity for years, with the Maoists using the dense forests and rugged terrain to their advantage. The security forces have been engaged in a prolonged battle to eliminate the Maoist threat, with Operation Sankalp being a major step in this direction. The operation has been launched based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders, including high-ranking members of the Telangana state committee and cadres from the powerful 'battalion number 1'.