Updated 19 February 2026 at 16:07 IST
‘Maoist-Free Bihar’: Police Claim After Top Leader Suresh Koda Surrenders
Bihar police claim the state is Maoist-free after top leader Suresh Koda surrenders in Munger, along with his supporters and arms, marking a major step against Naxal violence.
Patna: In a major development from Bihar, a top Maoist leader, Suresh Koda alias Mustakim, has surrendered to the police in Munger district. Koda, who carried a bounty of ₹3 lakh, was named in at least 60 cases, many under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
According to Bihar police, Koda’s surrender, along with his supporters and the arms and ammunition handed over, marks a significant step toward curbing Naxal activities in the state. Authorities claim that Bihar is now Maoist-free, noting that there have been no reports of Maoist violence in the state for over a year.
This comes ahead of the Union Home Minister’s deadline of March 31 for declaring the state free of Maoist activity.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
