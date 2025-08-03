VIDEO | Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Narrowly Escapes Major Accident As Lift Falls At Beed Hospital

Mumbai: Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil narrowly escaped a major accident when the lift he was travelling in suddenly fell from the first floor to the ground floor. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm at Shivaji Rao Critical Care Hospital in Beed, where Patil was visiting a patient. A CCTV clip of the incident is going viral on social media, capturing the entire incident.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows Patil and his supporters entering the lift, which suddenly falls to the ground floor. The footage shows Patil and his supporters getting scared and calling out for help.

As per reports, a person present on the ground floor quickly breaks the lift door and takes them out.

Following the accident, Manoj Jarange said that he was visiting a patient in the hospital and had taken the lift to go to the ward with 10-12 supporters. As soon as the lift started moving, it fell down. No one was injured in the accident. However, Jarange's close call has raised questions about the safety of the hospital's infrastructure.

The hospital administration has claimed to conduct an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident. It is not yet clear whether there was a technical issue with the lift or if it was overloaded. The hospital administration has also assured of taking necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Who Is Manoj Jarange Patil?

Manoj Jarange Patil is a Maratha leader and reservation activist. He has been agitating for reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community under the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) quota since 2011. Jarange has sat on hunger strikes and protested more than 30 times, demanding that the government take concrete steps to address the community's demands.