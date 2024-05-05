Advertisement

Viral News: A post is going viral on social media where an HR recruiter who is headhunting for a potential candidate is being criticised for her job advertisement on social media.

The viral post shared by @suktabombil on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘This is Janvi Sarna from Surat. HR recruiter in IT CODE INFOTECH. In one of her linkedIn post she mentioned a very discriminatory condition’.

In the viral post the person tags Mumbai police and tags Maharashtra cyber police department.

The original job post shared by Janvi Saran on job hunt site LinkedIn says ‘Marathi People are not welcome here’, while searching for a Graphic Designer for Mumbai Location.

Viral LinkedIn Job post:

DISCRIMINATION ALERT 🚨



Hi @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1

This is Janvi Sarna from Surat. HR recruiter in IT CODE INFOTECH.



In one of her linkedIn post she mentioned a very discriminatory condition



“#Marathi People are not welcome here”.

Please take action.

1/#StopHatingMarathis pic.twitter.com/Gm3GZ0G4ca — सुक्टा बोंबिल (@suktabombil)

In his viral post @suktabombil further says, ‘This is not the 1st time that Marathi people are facing discrimination. There have been many cases in Mumbai. Marathis are hated in their own soil Maharashtra by mostly Gujratis, Marwaris. We have been very inclusive, welcoming for everybody’.

Netizens on the other end are sharing their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘HR of this company deserve strict action.’ Another user wrote, ‘Post not found on her LinkedIn timeline, must be deleted.’

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘Looks like a plan to disrupt social fabric by opposition. Her sources needs to be investigated. We need to be more vigilant in such cases.’