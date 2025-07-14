Marathon Legend Fauja Singh Passes Away at 114 in Road Accident

New Delhi: Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner known worldwide as the "Turbaned Tornado," passed away at the age of 114 after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday afternoon in his native village Beas, Punjab. He was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar, where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

The accident reportedly occurred around 3:30 PM while Singh was crossing the road. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country and among fitness communities worldwide.

Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh, who penned Singh’s biography “Turbaned Tornado”, expressed grief on social media.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more,” he wrote in a Facebook post, accompanied by a video tribute.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also paid tribute, calling the incident “heartbreaking.”

“Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment,” the Governor said. “His legacy will live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier and drug-free Punjab.”

Born on April 1, 1911, Fauja Singh reportedly couldn't walk until the age of five.

After losing several family members to accidents and personal tragedies, Singh turned to running as a way to battle depression.

He migrated to the UK in the 1990s to live with one of his sons. At 89, he began participating in international age-group marathons.

Spiritual Tributes from Sikh Leadership

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, also mourned the loss. “Sardar Fauja Singh was a vibrant and spirited Sikh who brought global recognition and honor to the Sikh identity and the turban,” he said.

He also invoked a line from Gurbani. “Sardar Fauja Singh always walked forward in life following the teachings of Gurbani: ‘Look ahead; don’t turn your face backwards...’”

He urged the youth of Punjab to draw inspiration from Singh’s life of discipline and purpose.