  March Bank Holidays 2026: Check Full List Of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India

Updated 26 February 2026 at 11:36 IST

March Bank Holidays 2026: Check Full List Of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India

Check the complete list of March bank holidays 2026 in India, including national public holidays, state-specific holidays, and long-weekend dates. Plan your travel, celebrations and leave schedule with accurate March 2026 holiday details.

Namya Kapur
March Bank Holidays 2026: Full List Of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India
As the financial year draws to a close, March 2026 is shaping up to be a month of significant downtime for India's banking sector. 

Between major religious festivals like Holi and Eid ul-Fitr and the standard weekend closures, banks will be non-functional for nearly a dozen days in several regions.

For those looking to plan a getaway or finish their tax-saving investments, here is the comprehensive guide to March 2026 bank holidays and the long weekends you can exploit.

The Master List: March 2026 Bank Holidays

While Sundays and the second/fourth Saturdays are universal closures, many other dates depend on regional state notifications.

DateDayOccasionRehgion Afffected
March 1SundayWeekly HolidayAll India
March 3TuesdayHolika Dahan / DoljatraWB, UP, and various states
March 4WednesdayHoli (Dhulandi)Most of India
March 8SundayWeekly HolidayAll India
March 14SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll India
March 15SundayWeekly HolidayAll India
March 19ThursdayUgadi / Gudi PadwaKarnataka, MH, AP, Telangana
March 21SaturdayEid ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)All India
March 22SundayWeekly HolidayAll India
March 26ThursdayRam NavamiMajor states in North/West India
March 28SaturdayFourth SaturdayAll India
March 29SundayWeekly HolidayAll India
March 31TuesdayMahavir JayantiMultiple States

Long Weekends: The "Leave Hacks"

March 2026 offers two spectacular windows for travel enthusiasts to turn a few days of leave into an extended vacation.

1. The Ultimate Holi Break (March 1 – March 4)

Since Holi falls on Wednesday (March 4) and Holika Dahan is on Tuesday (March 3), you can create a 5-day vacation by taking just one day off:

Feb 28 (Sat): Weekend

March 1 (Sun): Weekend

March 2 (Mon): Take Leave

March 3 (Tue): Holika Dahan Holiday

March 4 (Wed): Holi Holiday

2. The Festive Crossover (March 19 – March 22)

With Ugadi/Gudi Padwa falling on a Thursday and Eid ul-Fitr tentatively on Saturday, you can secure a 4-day break:

March 19 (Thu): Ugadi / Gudi Padwa Holiday

March 20 (Fri): Take Leave

March 21 (Sat): Eid ul-Fitr / Bank Holiday

March 22 (Sun): Weekend

A Tip for Taxpayers

As March 31 marks the end of the financial year, the high volume of holidays can lead to delays in physical banking transactions. 

Experts suggest completing your Section 80C investments and KYC updates by the second week of March to avoid the last-minute rush and the cluster of holidays in the final ten days.

