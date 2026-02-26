Updated 26 February 2026 at 11:36 IST
March Bank Holidays 2026: Check Full List Of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India
Check the complete list of March bank holidays 2026 in India, including national public holidays, state-specific holidays, and long-weekend dates. Plan your travel, celebrations and leave schedule with accurate March 2026 holiday details.
As the financial year draws to a close, March 2026 is shaping up to be a month of significant downtime for India's banking sector.
Between major religious festivals like Holi and Eid ul-Fitr and the standard weekend closures, banks will be non-functional for nearly a dozen days in several regions.
For those looking to plan a getaway or finish their tax-saving investments, here is the comprehensive guide to March 2026 bank holidays and the long weekends you can exploit.
The Master List: March 2026 Bank Holidays
While Sundays and the second/fourth Saturdays are universal closures, many other dates depend on regional state notifications.
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|Rehgion Afffected
|March 1
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All India
|March 3
|Tuesday
|Holika Dahan / Doljatra
|WB, UP, and various states
|March 4
|Wednesday
|Holi (Dhulandi)
|Most of India
|March 8
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All India
|March 14
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All India
|March 15
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All India
|March 19
|Thursday
|Ugadi / Gudi Padwa
|Karnataka, MH, AP, Telangana
|March 21
|Saturday
|Eid ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|All India
|March 22
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All India
|March 26
|Thursday
|Ram Navami
|Major states in North/West India
|March 28
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|All India
|March 29
|Sunday
|Weekly Holiday
|All India
|March 31
|Tuesday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Multiple States
Long Weekends: The "Leave Hacks"
March 2026 offers two spectacular windows for travel enthusiasts to turn a few days of leave into an extended vacation.
1. The Ultimate Holi Break (March 1 – March 4)
Since Holi falls on Wednesday (March 4) and Holika Dahan is on Tuesday (March 3), you can create a 5-day vacation by taking just one day off:
Feb 28 (Sat): Weekend
March 1 (Sun): Weekend
March 2 (Mon): Take Leave
March 3 (Tue): Holika Dahan Holiday
March 4 (Wed): Holi Holiday
2. The Festive Crossover (March 19 – March 22)
With Ugadi/Gudi Padwa falling on a Thursday and Eid ul-Fitr tentatively on Saturday, you can secure a 4-day break:
March 19 (Thu): Ugadi / Gudi Padwa Holiday
March 20 (Fri): Take Leave
March 21 (Sat): Eid ul-Fitr / Bank Holiday
March 22 (Sun): Weekend
A Tip for Taxpayers
As March 31 marks the end of the financial year, the high volume of holidays can lead to delays in physical banking transactions.
Experts suggest completing your Section 80C investments and KYC updates by the second week of March to avoid the last-minute rush and the cluster of holidays in the final ten days.
