March Bank Holidays 2026: Check Full List Of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India

As the financial year draws to a close, March 2026 is shaping up to be a month of significant downtime for India's banking sector.

Between major religious festivals like Holi and Eid ul-Fitr and the standard weekend closures, banks will be non-functional for nearly a dozen days in several regions.

For those looking to plan a getaway or finish their tax-saving investments, here is the comprehensive guide to March 2026 bank holidays and the long weekends you can exploit.

The Master List: March 2026 Bank Holidays

While Sundays and the second/fourth Saturdays are universal closures, many other dates depend on regional state notifications.

Date Day Occasion Rehgion Afffected March 1 Sunday Weekly Holiday All India March 3 Tuesday Holika Dahan / Doljatra WB, UP, and various states March 4 Wednesday Holi (Dhulandi) Most of India March 8 Sunday Weekly Holiday All India March 14 Saturday Second Saturday All India March 15 Sunday Weekly Holiday All India March 19 Thursday Ugadi / Gudi Padwa Karnataka, MH, AP, Telangana March 21 Saturday Eid ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) All India March 22 Sunday Weekly Holiday All India March 26 Thursday Ram Navami Major states in North/West India March 28 Saturday Fourth Saturday All India March 29 Sunday Weekly Holiday All India March 31 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti Multiple States

Long Weekends: The "Leave Hacks"

March 2026 offers two spectacular windows for travel enthusiasts to turn a few days of leave into an extended vacation.

1. The Ultimate Holi Break (March 1 – March 4)

Since Holi falls on Wednesday (March 4) and Holika Dahan is on Tuesday (March 3), you can create a 5-day vacation by taking just one day off:

Feb 28 (Sat): Weekend

March 1 (Sun): Weekend

March 2 (Mon): Take Leave

March 3 (Tue): Holika Dahan Holiday

March 4 (Wed): Holi Holiday

2. The Festive Crossover (March 19 – March 22)

With Ugadi/Gudi Padwa falling on a Thursday and Eid ul-Fitr tentatively on Saturday, you can secure a 4-day break:

March 19 (Thu): Ugadi / Gudi Padwa Holiday

March 20 (Fri): Take Leave

March 21 (Sat): Eid ul-Fitr / Bank Holiday

March 22 (Sun): Weekend

A Tip for Taxpayers

As March 31 marks the end of the financial year, the high volume of holidays can lead to delays in physical banking transactions.