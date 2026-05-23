Marco Rubio Invites PM Modi to White House on ‘Behalf of Trump,’ as US Looks to Stabilize Ties

In a major move to steady relations between Washington and New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House in the near future on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The high-profile invitation signals a renewed effort by both nations to deepen their strategic alliance, coming on the heels of a turbulent few months marked by sharp disagreements over international trade.

The announcement was made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor following a high-level meeting between Rubio and PM Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. Gor characterized the discussions as "productive," noting that both sides actively explored new avenues to expand cooperation across vital sectors.

Security, Trade, and the Indo-Pacific Strategy

A primary focus of the meeting was reinforcing the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region, where Washington has long viewed New Delhi as a crucial counterbalance to China's growing assertiveness. Following the meeting, Ambassador Gor shared updates on social media, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral relationship.

"We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies... India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor tweeted.

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Beyond geopolitics, the economic dimension remains front and center. Before embarking on his journey to India, Rubio underscored Washington’s keen interest in expanding energy exports to New Delhi. Speaking to reporters in Miami, the Secretary of State described India as a "great partner" and stated plainly: "We want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy."

PM Modi Emphasizes Global Good and Strategic Partnership

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi confirmed the engagement, expressing his satisfaction with the high-level exchange and reflecting on the steady trajectory of bilateral ties. "We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security," PM Modi tweeted.

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He further asserted that “India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good.”

Rising Geopolitical Tensions

The deliberate mention of regional and global security carries heavy diplomatic weight. Analysts suggest the deliberations likely touched upon the escalating conflict involving Iran. This comes at a precarious time, amid reports that the Trump administration is considering a resumption of strikes against Iran following the collapse of peace talks that were being mediated by Pakistan.

Navigating the Volatile History of 'Trump 2.0' Ties

The current diplomatic push arrives after a roller-coaster year for India-US relations under the second Trump presidency. PM Modi was among the first global leaders to visit the White House in February 2025 following Trump's return to office. At the time, Trump hailed PM Modi as a "great friend," and both leaders ambitiously pledged to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

However, the initial warmth quickly cooled. Relations hit a low point in subsequent months when President Trump slapped tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports. The punitive measures were triggered by India's ongoing procurement of Russian oil, which the White House argued was directly funding Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Taking advantage of the diplomatic friction, neighboring Pakistan attempted to close ranks with Washington.

Timeline of Key India-US Events Strategic Developments & Impact February 2025 PM Modi visits White House; trade goal set for $500 billion by 2030. Mid-2025 US imposes 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases. February 2026 Breakthrough trade framework reached; US tariffs lowered to 18%. May 2026 Secretary Rubio visits India; delivers White House invitation.

The economic standoff finally eased in February of this year, when India and the US successfully hammered out a preliminary trade deal framework, prompting Trump to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. Even so, a formal, binding trade agreement has faced delays due to the ongoing turmoil and conflict in the Middle East.

What Lies Ahead for Modi and Trump?

Despite the shifting dynamics, PM Modi and President Trump have not met face-to-face at a major international summit over the past year. However, Rubio's current four-day itinerary is designed to lay the groundwork for closer alignment.

Rubio, who began his trip in Kolkata alongside his wife Jeanette D. Rubio, visited the Missionaries of Charity headquarters (Mother Teresa House). Ambassador Gor noted that the visit highlighted “shared values and the spirit of selfless service that transcends borders.”