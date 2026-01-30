Martyrs' Day: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory in view of an official function scheduled at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, on January 30 to mark Martyrs' Day. The event is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting heightened security arrangements and traffic regulation in parts of central Delhi.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be implemented on a need basis at key intersections, including ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot, and the IP Flyover. The police said these measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the function and maintaining public safety.

Traffic restrictions, regulation and diversions may be enforced between 9 am and 12 noon on several arterial roads and surrounding stretches. These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on BSZ Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to IP Flyover; Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to NS Marg; Shanti Van Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover; and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bye Pass.

The police have advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and, wherever possible, use public transport to reduce congestion. Motorists have also been urged to park only in designated areas and to avoid roadside parking, which can disrupt traffic flow. In case of any suspicious object or person, citizens have been asked to immediately inform the police by dialling 112.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police solved a jewellery bag theft case and recovered stolen jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday. An FIR under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on January 22 at Police Station Kashmere Gate Metro following a complaint over the theft of a jewellery bag. According to the complaint, the bag contained gold jewellery and other valuables valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.