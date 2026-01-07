Massive Anti‑Terror Operation Launched in Billawar’s Kogh Area of Kathua

Security forces have launched a large‑scale anti‑terror operation in the Kogh forest area of Billawar in Kathua district after movement of suspected militants was reported today.

According to officials, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and other security agencies rushed to the spot as soon as inputs were received about suspicious activity in the dense forest belt. Senior officers, including SSP Kathua and SP Operations, have reached the area to supervise the search. The operation is being carried out jointly, with forces combing the terrain to ensure no infiltration or militant hideout remains undetected.

The Kogh area, surrounded by thick forests and hilly terrain, has long been considered sensitive due to its proximity to infiltration routes. Security forces have intensified patrolling and cordon‑and‑search operations, fearing that militants may be attempting to establish a base or move through the region.

This latest operation comes against the backdrop of a tragic incident last year in the same Billawar belt. In September, three civilians - Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh, and 14‑year‑old Varun Singh - went missing while traveling to attend a marriage ceremony. Despite initial contact with family members, who said they had lost their way in the forest, the trio never returned.

A massive search was launched by the Army and police, using drones and ground patrols. After three days, their bodies were discovered in a water body near Lohai Malhar, a remote area of Kathua. The deaths shocked the local community and highlighted the dangers of militant presence in the region. Investigations at the time pointed to the possibility of terrorist involvement, though the exact cause was only to be confirmed after postmortem.