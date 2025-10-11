Updated 11 October 2025 at 21:31 IST
Massive Blast At Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi Firecracker Factory Injuries Multiple Workers
Multiple workers injured in a powerful blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Advertisement
Massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi injuries several workers | Image: X
Virudhunagar: A powerful blast at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, located in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, has left multiple workers injured.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 21:31 IST