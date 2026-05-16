Massive Blaze Engulfs Garment Factory And Two Adjacent Companies In Noida’s Sector-63

Noida: A major fire broke out at a private garment manufacturing company in the industrial hub of Sector-63, Noida, triggering widespread panic across the area.

The blaze, which occurred at plot number D-140, quickly escalated and engulfed two neighbouring commercial structures before emergency services arrived.

Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, as massive flames tore through the industrial units.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

Upon receiving the call, the Noida Police and the local Fire Department mobilised immediately, dispatching multiple fire tenders and rescue teams to the spot.

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Local police cordoned off the busy industrial area to ensure any movement for the emergency vehicles and to keep onlookers at a safe distance.

Firefighting and rescue operations are currently underway.

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Fire department personnel are working intensely to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading further into the densely packed commercial block.

Panic and Structural Vulnerability

The fast-moving nature of the fire caused significant anxiety among workers and residents in the immediate vicinity.

Because Sector-63 is a highly congested manufacturing and IT corridor, fires pose a severe threat to interconnected building complexes.

Emergency workers quickly evacuated personnel from D-140 and the two adjacent heavily affected companies to minimise the risk to human life.

While heavy property damage, including scorched equipment and raw garment materials, has been reported, there has been no official confirmation of casualties or injuries so far.

Probe Initiated into the Cause

The district administration and senior police officials have initiated a thorough investigation into the origin of the inferno.

Preliminary suspicions point to a potential electrical short circuit, a common hazard in manufacturing units dealing with highly combustible fabrics and materials.

A definitive cause will only be established after a forensic examination of the site.

Authorities have assured that the absolute focus remains on completing the relief operations and cooling the structural frameworks of the affected properties.