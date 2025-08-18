Cloudburst in Kupwara’s Varwan Forest Belt Triggers Flash Floods; Authorities on High Alert Across Jammu & Kashmir

Another cloudburst occurred Monday in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, this time in the Varwan forest belt near Lolab, causing flash floods and a significant water flow. Authorities have put the area under careful observation and high alert, no fatalities or property damage have been reported as of yet.

The cloudburst comes amid heavy rains that started early in the morning and continued throughout Jammu & Kashmir. Traffic has had to be suspended due to mudslides and landslides on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. The plains and northern areas, such as Kupwara and Sopore, have also reported experiencing similar high rainfall.

As a precaution, authorities have halted all activity around Dal Lake, and residents who live close to rivers, streams, and Nalas have been strongly cautioned not to leave. For the past three days, helpline numbers have been distributed in response to many cloudburst incidences.

Forecasts and Warnings for the Weather

The rains is expected to last for at least three more days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and authorities are keeping a careful eye on the river water levels. The Kupwara district government has increased surveillance in areas that are at risk and is providing hourly weather reports.

This recent cloudburst comes just after a terrible occurrence in Kishtwar district's Chisoti hamlet, where flash floods caused by a cloudburst killed over 64 people and left hundreds missing.