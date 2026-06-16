Massive Controversy: Viral Video Reveals Hindu-Jain Architectural Remains Inside Bharuch Jama Masjid Basement

A viral video showing the basement of Bharuch's Jama Masjid has sparked controversy. The video appears to show remnants of Hindu and Jain-style architecture, leading to outrage among sections of the Hindu and Jain communities.

More than 1,000 people participated in a rally to the Collector's office, where a memorandum was submitted demanding appropriate preservation of the site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and permission for Hindu prayers at the location.

Hindu Groups Demand Action

Hindu leader Sudarshan Kapate said, "We are demanding lawful action. Actually, it is a 2,000-year-old temple. It is the birthplace of Chakradhar Swami of our community. Another religion is allowed to offer namaz there, and they have even built a graveyard as well. According to ASI rules, no construction is allowed within 100 metres."

Muktanand Swami is leading the campaign. Bhavesh Patel, who was convicted in the Ajmer blast case and is currently out on bail, claimed, "This is a land jihad and should be stopped. It is nothing new to find Hindu remnants under a mosque. Our movement shall continue."

Advertisement

Claims Regarding Historical Origins

Hindu and Jain devotees have also claimed that the site was invaded by Alauddin Khilji and that a mosque was later built on the remains of a dilapidated temple following the attacks.

Jama Masjid is said to have stood at the site for the last seven decades. The Government of India's Gazette recognises the location as Jama Masjid, and it is a protected site notified under the Archaeological Survey of India. As it is an ASI-protected monument, anyone can visit the site. According to local residents, foreign tourists also visit the location to study and appreciate its architecture.

Advertisement

Mosque Trustee Rejects Allegations

Jama Masjid trustee Imran Patel rejected the claims, saying, "What proof do they have about Khilji's arrival? The site was purchased by Islamic traders at that time, and the mosque was built there. During construction, some remnants of Hindu architectural style remained, which is why they are visible."

Referring to one of the campaign leaders, Patel said, "Bhavesh Patel is a convict in the Ajmer blast case and is currently out on bail. He is leading the movement to disturb peace. How authentic is it?"

Patel also questioned the judiciary and stated, “Courts in current times are giving judgments based on emotions, even in the Ram Mandir case. We accepted it thinking that after one such case, further issues would not be raised. How long will this continue? Now they are targeting Bharuch as elections draw near.”