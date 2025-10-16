'21st Century To Be The Century of 140 Crore Indians': PM Modi Launches ₹13,430-Crore Projects In Andhra Pradesh

'21st Century To Be The Century of 140 Crore Indians': PM Modi Lays Foundation for ₹13,430-Crore Projects Across Andhra Pradesh | Image: X

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundations for a number of projects totalling ₹13,430 crore that will spread throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Key industries covered by the projects include industry, power transmission, roadways, railroads, defense production, and natural gas and petroleum.

Boost to Power Transmission Infrastructure

With an investment of more than ₹2,880 crore, PM Modi established the groundwork for the Kurnool-III Pooling Station's Transmission System Strengthening project.

A 765 KV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station–Chilakaluripeta line for transmission will be built as part of this project. This will boost transmission capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable the large-scale transmission of renewable energy, supporting the expansion of the country’s green energy network.

Industrial Hubs to Drive Employment and Investments

With a combined investment of more than ₹4,920 crore, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa and the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool.

These contemporary multi-sectoral industrial centers, co-developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), include plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept.

In the Rayalaseema region, these hubs are expected to attract ₹21,000 crore in investments and generate about one lakh jobs, boosting industrial development and global competitiveness.

At a cost of more than ₹960 crore, the PM established the groundwork for the six-lane greenfield highway connecting Sabbavaram and Sheelanagar.

In addition to facilitating trade and employment, this project aims to ease traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam, a key port city.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several crucial road projects, including:

The four-lane Rail Over Bridge (ROB) between Gudivada and Nujella Railway Stations on NH-165.

The four-lane Pileru–Kalur section road, widening the route from the Kadapa–Nellore boundary to CS Puram.

The improved bypassed stretch in N. Gundlapalli Town on NH-544DD.

The Kanigiri Bypass on NH-565.

Railway Projects Worth ₹1,200 Crore

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundations for several railway projects totaling more than ₹1,200 crore.

He established the foundation for the Rail Flyover between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North as well as the Kothavalasa–Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kottavalasa–Boddavara and Shimiliguda–Gorapur sections’ doubling, enhancing rail capacity and connectivity in the state.

Expanding Energy and Gas Infrastructure

The Prime Minister officially opened GAIL India Limited's Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline, constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,730 crore, spanning 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha.

In the same direction, he inaugurated Indian Oil’s LPG bottling facility in Chittoor, with an annual capacity of 60 TMTPA and built at an approximate cost of ₹200 crore.

Strengthening Defence Manufacturing

Additionally, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) invested approximately ₹360 crore to create the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory in Nimmaluru, Krishna district, which PM Modi officially inaugurated.

This facility will strengthen India’s indigenous defense production capabilities and support the “Make in India” initiative.

Speaking at a public gathering in Kurnool, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in India's rapid speed of growth and stated that, with such a pace, the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative will undoubtedly bear fruit when India completes a century of Independence.

"In the last 16 months, the vehicle of progress has been running at a fast speed. There has been quite a lot of development with the double-engine government. Today, Delhi and Amravati together are going towards fast paced progress. Just like what Chandrababu Naidu said, seeing the fast paced progress, in 2047, when 100 years of Independence will be completed, Viksit bharat will definitely happen," he said.

​​According to Prime Minister Modi, the twenty-first century will be India's century and the century of 140 crore Indians.

PM Modi emphasized that the State now has the "right vision" and the full backing of the federal government, attributing the state's quick development to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

"If Andhra needed something then it was the right vision and leadership. Today, in the form of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Garu, Andhra has the vision and the full support of the Central government", PM Modi said.

At Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in the Nandyal district, the Prime Minister participated in Darshan and did pooja earlier today. He later traveled to Srisailam to visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra.