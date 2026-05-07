Massive Dust Storm Hits Thane, Mumbai; Locals Share Videos
A massive dust storm hit Thane and areas of the and neighbouring area on Thursday evening. There is a high alert in Mumbai and neighbouring areas as heavy rain and lightening is expected.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: A massive dust storm hit Thane and areas of the and neighbouring area on Thursday evening. There is a high alert in Mumbai and neighbouring areas as heavy rain and lightening is expected.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.